Labour holds seat in Plymouth by-election
- Published
Labour has held a seat on Plymouth City Council after a by-election caused by the death of a councillor.
Paul McNamara won the Efford and Lipson ward with 1,204 votes.
The Conservative candidate came second with 423 and Green third with 196 votes.
Labour councillor and former lord mayor Brian Vincent died in April aged 73.
The council said turnout for Thursday's by-election was 20.2%.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.