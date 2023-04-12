Paramedics who came to the aid of parents after their baby was delivered in a car have been reunited with the family.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said Ameii-Lee and Robert Lockley had been on their way to hospital from their Coseley home, but had been unable to make it in time.

Their daughter, Chelsea, was born at the roadside last month, but needed urgent care after her parents realised she was not breathing.

Mr Lockley was able to flag down Anna Lisowska and Marius Faraji, who happened to be passing in their ambulance.