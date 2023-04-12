Family and paramedics reunite after roadside birth
At a glance
Parents Ameii-Lee and Robert Lockley are reunited with paramedics who they flagged down when their baby was born on a roadside
The couple, from Coseley, were unable to make it to hospital in time and Chelsea was delivered in their car
Mrs Lockley said she wanted to thank them personally for their help
Paramedics who came to the aid of parents after their baby was delivered in a car have been reunited with the family.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said Ameii-Lee and Robert Lockley had been on their way to hospital from their Coseley home, but had been unable to make it in time.
Their daughter, Chelsea, was born at the roadside last month, but needed urgent care after her parents realised she was not breathing.
Mr Lockley was able to flag down Anna Lisowska and Marius Faraji, who happened to be passing in their ambulance.
“A baby not breathing is something that every paramedic dreads," Ms Lisowska said.
"Despite my own emotions, I went into autopilot and used my training to the very best of my ability to help Chelsea."
Mr Faraji added: “While Anna assisted Chelsea, I focussed on Ameii-Lee. As well as being terrified for her baby, she was haemorrhaging so also needed urgent medical attention."
Chelsea is now one month old and is a happy and healthy baby.
Mrs Lockley said she was determined to meet the paramedics from Dudley who had come to her aid.
'Saved my life'
“Everything was such a blur and I can remember being so scared for Chelsea and for myself, but I felt so relieved when Marius and Anna arrived and told me they would do all they could to keep us safe,” she said.
“Once home and recovered, I knew I had to do everything I could to track them down and thank them for saving mine and Chelsea’s life."
The family met with the crew on 6 April and Mrs Lockley said she was "overwhelmed with emotion".
“We don’t ordinarily know any further details about patients once they are handed over at hospital," Mr Faraji said.
"So to be reunited with them and to see that our work that night was able to help this family felt amazing.”
Ms Lisowska said Chelsea would "always have a special place in my heart".