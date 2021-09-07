Michael Rowbottom: Ex-York English Martyrs' head was crash victim
A retired head teacher has been named as the driver who died in a three-car crash.
Michael Rowbottom, 89, died in hospital after the collision near Moor Monkton, North Yorkshire, on 25 August.
His Audi A3 collided with another Audi and a silver Mini travelling in the opposite direction on the A59, police said.
He was headmaster for a number of years at English Martyrs' school in York, until he retired in the early 1990s.
North Yorkshire Police is still asking for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Mr Rowbottom was a father-of-three and his late wife, Molly, died in May last year, police said.