Michael Rowbottom: Ex-York English Martyrs' head was crash victim

A retired head teacher has been named as the driver who died in a three-car crash.

Michael Rowbottom, 89, died in hospital after the collision near Moor Monkton, North Yorkshire, on 25 August.

His Audi A3 collided with another Audi and a silver Mini travelling in the opposite direction on the A59, police said.

He was headmaster for a number of years at English Martyrs' school in York, until he retired in the early 1990s.