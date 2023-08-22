Appeal as woman assaulted in suspected hate crime
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Surrey in what officers believe may have been a hate crime.
The incident happened in Union Road, Farnham, at 12:02 BST on 17 August.
The suspect got out of a vehicle, punched a woman and fled the scene, Surrey Police said.
“We believe there may have been a hate-crime element involved in the incident,” a police spokesperson said.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 9in tall, and with short dirty blond hair.
The force has urged any witnesses to come forward.
