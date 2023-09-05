Crews tackle fire at block of flats in city centre
Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a block of flats in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cranbrook Street at 08:19 BST on Tuesday.
Five engines were sent to the scene and found a fire had started within a flat.
The service said the blaze was "quickly extinguished" and there were no injuries.
East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it had sent three paramedics to the scene in fast response cars along with its Hazardous Area Response Team.
