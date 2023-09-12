Controversial school closure given go-ahead
The controversial closure of a primary school in East Sussex has been given the go-ahead by a senior council official.
Holy Cross Church of England School in Uckfield is expected to permanently shut its doors in December due to low pupil numbers.
It comes after East Sussex County Council's (ESCC) lead for education, councillor Bob Standley, agreed to the closure at a meeting on Monday.
A recent public consultation on the plans found 70% of the 41 respondents were against the closure.
The school has capacity for 210 students, but only had 26 pupils on the roll at its last census in May.
At the meeting, Mr Standley said: "It’s about quality of education. You can’t provide that in a school, which even a few weeks ago only had 30 students."
He described the decision as "heart-wrenching" and acknowledged the emotional connection of many parents and pupils to the school, but said quality education at the site "is not sustainable and hasn't been".
Mental health support
Parents were warned of the potential closure in March.
In a report following the six week consultation period, respondents had raised concerns about the closure's impact on the mental health of staff and pupils.
ESCC said other schools in Uckfield and the surrounding areas had capacity to take on former Holy Cross pupils and added that it intends to provide mental health support for staff, children and their families with support sessions and transition activities.
The school is expected to close permanently in December, following a final round of consultations.
