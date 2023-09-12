The controversial closure of a primary school in East Sussex has been given the go-ahead by a senior council official.

Holy Cross Church of England School in Uckfield is expected to permanently shut its doors in December due to low pupil numbers.

It comes after East Sussex County Council's (ESCC) lead for education, councillor Bob Standley, agreed to the closure at a meeting on Monday.

A recent public consultation on the plans found 70% of the 41 respondents were against the closure.