Acres of bright, purple heather has begun to show off its colour on moorland across Yorkshire.

The plant dominates in some rural landscapes around the county and can be seen from miles around.

The moorland usually blazes into colour annually in August and as well as a treat for the eyes is home to large numbers of wildlife.

The hills and moorland around Yorkshire has taken a battering in recent months with long periods of dry weather, coupled with several years of wildfires.

