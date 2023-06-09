A new wetland habitat is being created by work which involves clearing an invasive species of weed from a stream in East Sussex.

The Cockshut Stream, a 3km (1.9m) chalk waterway, runs alongside the Lewes Brooks on the South Downs to the River Ouse.

The stream is currently clogged with parrot's feather, an aquatic South American weed which shades out native species and causes water to become stagnant.

Realignment work will allow the weed to be removed and for the Cockshut to flow into a new 6.8 hectare wetland.