A ball bearing manufacturer which has been in a town for more than 100 years looks set to close leaving 300 jobs under threat.

Swedish-based SKF, which has a factory in Sundon Park, Luton, plans to switch production to Poland.

Manufacturing at the Luton site is to be scaled down, with full closure anticipated by the end of 2024.

Acting president, Aldo Cedrone, said it was a "difficult decision" but an "important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets".