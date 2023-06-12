A man has been arrested after another man was found dead on the Isle of Sheppey.

Kent Police were called to an address in Eastchurch on Sunday at 09:40 BST and a man, aged 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of murder.

Detectives have appealed for information from potential witnesses, particularly those who may have doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage from Saturday evening.