Stardust fire victim's father was haunted by tragedy
James Millar was among 48 people who died following the fire at the Stardust nightclub on 14 February, 1981
The inquest has heard from Laura Millar, the sister of James Millar
Laura said her father had encouraged his son to live in Dublin away from the Troubles in Northern Ireland
The inquest into the Stardust fire in the Republic of Ireland more than 40 years ago has heard the story of a young Northern Ireland man who died in the tragedy.
The blaze at the nightclub in Artane in north Dublin on 14 February 1981, claimed the lives of 48 people.
Laura Millar, the last surviving member of her family, gave a portrait of her brother James Millar, 21, from Twinbrook in west Belfast who was better known as Jim.
She described Jim as her best friend, a loving son, brother and uncle.
Laura said Jim's father had encouraged him to settle in Dublin and away from The Troubles after years travelling the world in the Merchant Navy.
That decision, she added, haunted her father who blamed himself for his son’s death.
She told the inquest that Jim had a fiancée, Marion, and they had planned to buy a house together.
She said that she and a friend from Belfast had planned to join Jim at a dancing competition in the nightclub on St Valentine’s night but they did not go.
She said that after the Stardust fire, Marion had contacted the family to say there was nothing to worry about because Jim had told her he was not going to go to the nightclub.
However, Marion was wrong.
Laura Millar indicated that her father was heart-broken after learning of his son's death.
“My dad got told on his own at home by the police at about 6 o’clock in the evening of Saturday night," she said.
"We were told his cry could be heard all over the estate."
An emotional Ms Millar then told the inquest a poignant story of a row Jim and his younger brother Martin, who is now dead, had the last time they saw each other, at Christmas.
"We found out later that he [Martin] and Jim got into a silly argument and as Jim went out of the door, Martin yelled ‘I wish you were dead'.
"He was only 12 years old, but he closed himself up and it was weeks before we learned what had taken place.
"Martin was another one - as well as my dad - who blamed himself and up to his death last year, he never got over it.
"Well, none of us got over it. You can’t.”
Ms Millar concluded by saying justice for the families has been a long time coming.