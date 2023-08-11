Support staff at the University of Sussex will walk out for 48 hours from Wednesday, causing disruption to "clearing week".

Members of Unison - including cleaners, IT technicians and admin workers - are involved in a dispute with bosses over pay.

The union said the pay rise offered "falls short of what’s needed to cope with cost-of-living pressures".

A spokesperson for the university said it was "ready for clearing" and that it had measures in place to minimise disruption.