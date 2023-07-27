Airport security issues cause flight delays - Ports
- Published
Ports of Jersey has apologised to passengers who faced delays caused by technical issues with its new security system.
The new equipment was launched on Wednesday at Jersey Airport, and allows passengers to carry any amount of individual liquid, aerosols or gel containers up to two litres in their hand luggage.
Ports confirmed a queue had built up on Thursday morning due to technical issues with one of the new X-ray machines.
Flights were delayed to allow passengers to clear security. Ports said queues had since cleared.
It said: "Specialist engineers from the company that installed the machines are on site and are due to complete repairs by the end of today.
"We will retain the previous technology as contingency to provide resilience while the new system beds in and passengers will be advised which X-ray machine to use, depending on what they are carrying in their hand luggage."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.