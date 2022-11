Police have appealed for information after a teenage boy was attacked in the street by a group of males in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 16-year-old was assaulted in Midland Way, Radford by "five or six males" - many with their faces covered.

The group then fled from the scene after the attack at about 20:00 GMT on 16 October.

Officers said the victim suffered facial injuries.