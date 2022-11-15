The government has extended a trial of electric scooters for another 18 months.

The Department for Transport (DfT) will continue gathering data on the technology in districts of Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Chelmsford and Colchester in Essex.

Legislation on e-scooters was expected in May 2024.

The technology has been championed as a zero-carbon means of travelling, however, their use has also been criticised by blind and partially-sighted advocacy groups.