At a glance

  • Forecasters say a month's worth of rain fell on a small part of Norfolk in just one hour

  • Norfolk's firefighters were called to at least 15 flooding related incidents overnight

  • Four homes in Sheringham were flooded

Andy Trigg
BBC News, Norfolk
Edd Smith
BBC News, Norfolk

Parts of Norfolk received a month’s worth of rainfall in just one hour leading to localised flooding, forecasters have said.

The coastal town of Sheringham was hit particularly bad by thunderstorms with at least four homes being flooded.

Dan Holley from the private weather forecasting company Weatherquest said multiple storms affected a “narrow corridor” between Swaffham and Sheringham overnight leading to 60mm of rainfall.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to at least 15 flooded related incidents between 23:00 BST on Monday and 01:00 on Tuesday.

Edd Smith/BBC

Pauline Wegg says her property in Sheringham has been flooded five times in the past but last night "was the worst"

Pauline Wegg, who lives on the ground floor of a council property on Anchor Close in Sheringham, said her home had been flooded five times over the past 20 years but last night had "been the worst".

“I looked out of the window and all I could see was water," she said.

Ms Wegg went upstairs to ask her neighbour Gerald Pearce for help.

"She knocked on the door and was panicking a little," said Mr Pearce.

“We decided to call the fire service who came out and assisted us by getting rid of a lot of the water. It's a problem with the drainage."

The flooding damaged Ms Wegg's hall carpet which needs replacing.

Other areas of Norfolk affected by flooding included Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Holt and King's Lynn.

No further weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for Norfolk.

The BBC has approached Norfolk County Council in regards to Ms Wegg's flooding.

