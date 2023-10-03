Parts of Norfolk received a month’s worth of rainfall in just one hour leading to localised flooding, forecasters have said.

The coastal town of Sheringham was hit particularly bad by thunderstorms with at least four homes being flooded.

Dan Holley from the private weather forecasting company Weatherquest said multiple storms affected a “narrow corridor” between Swaffham and Sheringham overnight leading to 60mm of rainfall.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to at least 15 flooded related incidents, external between 23:00 BST on Monday and 01:00 on Tuesday.