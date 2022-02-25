Staff have been awarded certificates for administering one million PCR tests in Jersey.

The first PCR testing centre facility opened on 12 March 2020 for islanders who were referred by the Coronavirus Helpline.

Since then, the programme expanded with PCR tests for all islanders showing any symptoms of Covid-19, and later also offering PCR tests to islanders with positive lateral flow tests (LFTs).

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said the testing team had played a "vital part" in protecting the community.

The island-wide community testing facility has relocated several times between Five Oaks, the old Aircargo Centre car park, and the harbour’s Elizabeth Terminal.

In May 2020, border testing began as a trial for passengers arriving at Jersey Airport.

On 4 February, all border testing in Jersey was removed as part of the de-escalation strategy from Covid-19.

The Government of Jersey said the contact tracing team and the Coronavirus helpline had been "integral" in facilitating testing and submitting results, as their roles developed over the pandemic.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “This milestone is an excellent opportunity to thank all the staff past and present who have been involved in the testing programme.

“I remind islanders that the isolation policy remains in place until the end of March with more information to follow soon, so if you receive a positive LFT or are showing symptoms of Covid-19, please book a confirmatory PCR test for the airport drive-through."