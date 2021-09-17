BBC News

In pictures: Early risers catch striking sunrise

BBC Weather Watchers have captured some stunning images of Friday's sunrise.

image source, Iolaire/BBC Weather Watchers
The sun coming up in an image taken from below the Kessock Bridge at North Kessock.

image source, Hadi/BBC Weather Watchers
The view from Midlem, Scottish Borders, just before 07:00

image source, The Dubs/BBC Weather Watchers
The sunrise from Forres in Moray

image source, Iolaire/BBC Weather Watchers
A dramatic sky in an image taken from Inverness

image source, Tom Deep Diver Rennie/BBC Weather Watchers
This photo was taken from Ardersier on the Highlands' Moray Firth coast

image source, Skyborg/BBC Weather Watchers
Sun up at Anstruther in Fife

image source, Skywatcher/BBC Weather Watchers
The golden view from Haddington in East Lothian