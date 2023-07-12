Two arrested after north Devon bus assault
Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following a serious assault on a bus in Bideford.
Police said an 18-year-old man was boarding a bus on Old Barnstaple Road on Saturday between 21:00 and 21:10 BST when he was allegedly assaulted by two male passengers.
The victim was also said to have been pushed into the bus doors causing the glass to smash leaving him needing hospital treatment.
His bag, containing a Samsung mobile phone and a VR headset, was also taken during the incident, police said.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said it was believed that all parties involved were known to each other.
The two men from Bideford have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
