Plans to open three new schools for children with special educational needs have been approved.

The Department for Education announced on Thursday that bids by councils in Worcestershire and Birmingham had been successful.

Birmingham is set for two of the free schools in the south and central areas of the city - an all-through school and one for 14 to 19 year-olds.

In Malvern, a new school is being designed to provide support for pupils with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).