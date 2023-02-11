People in one Welsh county who want to commemorate deaths are to be reminded that releasing balloons and lanterns is banned.

However, officials in Flintshire say they are wary of sending staff to confront those who are grieving because of the sensitive nature of the occasion.

Instead, the council will publicise the ban, which has been adopted by all Welsh councils since 2018.

It comes as Flintshire is looking at adopting a policy on all such memorials due to a growing demand since the Covid pandemic.