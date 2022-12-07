"I didn't believe we'd get it and it's a bit of miracle really that it's finally got here," said Eira Morris, who has brought up her four children in the farmhouse.

"It will just make everything easier - daily life.

"We can watch normal television, Netflix, everything that everyone else can get down in the village."

But it is not just about entertainment at Hafodty farmhouse.

It is also about basics most people now take for granted, which means having access to a phone and an internet connection.

"The mobile phone signal can be quite touchy sometimes, it depends on the weather," added Eira.

"The phone has to be propped up in the window all the time, just to pick up the signal, and you have to answer your phone on speakerphone and just stand there by the window to have a conversation.

"The other choice is to drive down the road and sit in the car and have a conversation in the car."