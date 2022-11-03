T﻿he main road through Cornwall will be closed overnight for five nights.

Drivers can expect diversions while maintenance is carried out on the A30 between the Chiverton and Carland Cross roundabouts in Cornwall.

The section of road will be closed overnight by National Highways for five nights between 7 and 12 November.

During the overnight closures, between 20:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT, eastbound traffic will be diverted via the newly reopened A3075 to Quintrell Downs and the A3058 to rejoin the A30 at Summercourt.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion, while Newquay-bound traffic from Truro can also follow the A39, A3076 and A3058.