A new bridge has opened across a river that was used by world-renowned landscape artist John Constable on his walk to school.

The wooden Fen Bridge over the River Stour between Essex and Suffolk, closed in June 2020 due to safety concerns.

An older version of the bridge featured in Constable's The Stour Valley And Dedham Village, painted between 1814 and 1815.

The footbridge is part of a footpath between Dedham in Essex and East Bergholt in Suffolk.