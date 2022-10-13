A new policy to tackle bullying has been backed by a Yorkshire council after claims were made about senior management at the authority.

Local Government Association (LGA) visitors to East Riding of Yorkshire Council witnessed b﻿ullying and unusually controlling behaviour from senior managers, a draft report by the association found earlier this year.

References to bullying in the final version of the LGA's report were removed after a challenge by the council, though current and former staff claimed they had been victims.

The new policy, following a scheduled annual review, aimed to support staff who wanted to make allegations about inappropriate behaviour at the authority, the council said.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the policy was now set for consultation with groups, including trade unions, before being brought back for a final decision by the authority.