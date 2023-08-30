Activists occupy homes left empty for a decade

Housing campaigners say they illegally occupied empty government-owned flats in north London in protest at them being left vacant for a decade.

Activists from the group Housing Rebellion say they entered the units, which are inside the grounds of HMP Pentonville, on Saturday.

The group, which left the flats the same day, is calling for the 3-4 bedroom homes to be filled with local families in need of accommodation.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which owns the homes, says it is "looking for the best way to use the property".