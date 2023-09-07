Leo Varadkar says Ireland 'on path to unification'

The taoiseach (Irish prime minster) has said he believes Ireland is "on the path to unification" and that there will be a united Ireland within his lifetime.

Leo Varadkar made the comments in an interview on RTÉ's News at One.

He told the Irish broadcaster that in a united Ireland there would be a minority of roughly a million people who identify as British.

He said the success of any country would be judged on how it treats its minorities.

In January Mr Varadkar had declined to answer a question regarding Irish unity at the at the World Economic Forum in Davos., external

He said then it could be deemed provocative during sensitive EU-UK negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In Thursday's interview, Mr Varadkar said: "I believe we are on the path to unification. I believe that there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime.

"In that united Ireland there is going to be a minority, roughly a million people who are British and you judge teh success and the quality of a country by the way it treats its minorities. And that's something we are going to have to think about."