Police watchdog probes crash that killed two men
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating a force's response to concerns for a man's welfare before a road crash that killed him and a lorry driver.
The collision happened on the A45, close to the A14 junction near Thrapston, Northamptonshire, at about 13:00 GMT on 1 March.
It involved a Ford Kuga being driven by Mark Meagan, 52, who died at the scene along with a man in his 40s from Hertfordshire who was driving a DAF truck.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had already begun gathering statements from Northamptonshire Police staff.
Following the fatal collision, the police force made a referral to the IOPC.
The watchdog said it had declared an independent inquiry and sent investigators to the scene of the collision.
It said it would look at the police response to "calls concerning Mr Meagan's welfare, the actions and decisions of officers and staff in relation to locating him, and whether relevant national and local policies and procedures were followed".
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "A thorough and independent investigation is required to fully understand what happened.
"While that is still in its early stages, we have already made progress in terms of obtaining statements from officers and staff who were involved in the police response after concerns were raised for Mr Meagan.
"Our investigators have met with the families of Mr Meagan and the other man who died, to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated on our progress."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external