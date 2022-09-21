M﻿r Butcher said he was "grateful" the government intervened, but said the support still did not go far enough.

"﻿It's cut the projected increase, but the increase is still three or four times what it was last year," he said.

"Various different bodies are forecasting somewhere between 15-30% of the care sector is at risk of going out of business.

"This isn’t us crying wolf, you can’t understate what a huge crisis this is across the whole sector."

T﻿he National Care Association's vice chair, Joyce Pinfield, said she wanted to see care homes considered as domestic residences rather than businesses.

"We look after people as if they’re in their own homes," she said. "So why aren’t we considered the same as the domestic market?"

S﻿he also criticised the government's support package, saying six months was not long enough.

"﻿How can providers work out their business plans? How can you look at the future as what will be affordable?

"We need security for at least two years."

M﻿r Butcher agreed and said six months of support "doesn't help us plan".

'﻿Peace of mind'

Wholesale prices are expected to be fixed for all non-domestic energy customers at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

P﻿rime Minister Liz Truss said the support would provide "certainty and peace of mind" for businesses.

H﻿owever Mr Butcher accused the government of "platitudes and words that mean nothing".

"I’m afraid we’re just deeply sceptical of anything that we are told."