A sex offender who subjected a child to years of "systemic and harrowing" abuse has been jailed.

Martin Emery, 64, of Birling Road, Snodland, targeted a "vulnerable victim" between 1997 and 2005, Kent Police said.

Officers found him in possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornography - some involving animals - after he was arrested in 2018.

Emery was handed a five year sentence at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.