A deer which firefighters said had an "oh dear moment" when it got tangled up in fencing tape was released by the brigade.

The animal's antlers were caught up in the tape which was also wrapped around a tree in Llanwarne, near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Saturday.

They used a line to secure it and then wire cutters and small tools to cut it free.

The deer was checked for any injuries and then released back into the wild, Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said.