Three charged after man found with stab wounds
Three people have been charged after a man was found with stab wounds and broken bones after being assaulted.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital after entering a petrol station in Nuthall Road, Whitemoor, Nottingham on 2 April and collapsing.
The man, who was in his 20s, has since been discharged.
Two men, both aged 31, and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 34-year-old man was also in custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, false imprisonment, kidnap, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, and acquiring criminal property.
