Three people have been charged after a man was found with stab wounds and broken bones after being assaulted.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital after entering a petrol station in Nuthall Road, Whitemoor, Nottingham on 2 April and collapsing.

The man, who was in his 20s, has since been discharged.

Two men, both aged 31, and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.