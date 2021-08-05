Asian hornet nest found in bird box

The discovery of an Asian hornet nest in Guernsey demonstrates "the important role played by the public in controlling this invasive species".

The Asian Hornet Team said the nest was found inside a bird box that had fallen out of a tree in a garden off Rue de L’Ecole, Vale.

It was 4in (10cm) in diameter and contained a queen and 17 worker hornets, which were looking after 82 eggs, larvae and pupae.

"It was fortunate the nest was found and reported to us urgently," said Francis Russell, project co-ordinator.

"We know that when confined in a small space the workers and the queen will leave the primary nest to construct a larger secondary nest – typically in the tree tops nearby."