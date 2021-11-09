Eden Sessions: Diana Ross to appear in June 2022
At a glance
Singing legend Diana Ross appearance at Cornwall's Eden Sessions has been rescheduled to June 2022
The Chain Reaction diva's appearance will come not long after her first album in 15 years
She joins Lionel Richie, My Chemical Romance and Brian Adams for the 2022 Eden Sessions season
Singer and Soul music legend Diana Ross is to appear at Cornwall's Eden Sessions next June, organisers have announced.
The Chain Reaction diva was due at the Eden Project's summer concert season in 2021 but the shows were cancelled because of coronavirus.
Sessions bosses said the original tickets for the rescheduled 21 June 2022 show remained valid, and a limited number of other tickets were still available.
Lionel Richie, My Chemical Romance and Brian Adams are also due to appear during the 2022 season next June and July at the site near St Austell, which houses a man-made rainforest and plants from around the world in large iconic biomes.
The 77-year-old singer started her career at Motown in the 1960s, achieving stardom with The Supremes on hits including Baby Love, Stop! In The Name Of Love and You Keep Me Hanging On.
She split from the group in 1970 and went on to score more than 50 UK chart hits, including I'm Coming Out, Upside Down and Chain Reaction.
She released her first album in 15 years, Thank You, earlier this month.
Rita Broe, of the Eden Sessions, said "being able to welcome a global icon of Diana’s stature to Eden is a massive honour for us".