A man was verbally abused with homophobic and transphobic language before being punched in the face at a bar, police have said.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the reported hate crime in Bristol.

The incident happened at Turtle Bay in Cheltenham Road, Montpelier at about 15:30 BST on Saturday 29 July.

The man, in his 20s, suffered injuries, including to his face and body, which required treatment at hospital.