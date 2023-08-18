A yellow warning for wind will be in place for most of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from 18:00 BST, the Met Office says.

Forecasters said the warning, external, due to continue until 12:00 on Saturday, could see "a swathe" of very strong and gusty winds "associated with Storm Betty".

Effects anticipated included possible disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure; and the possibility of some damage to buildings, the Met Office said.

Injuries and danger to life could also "occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties", it added.