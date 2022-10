A railway level crossing which has been the site of a spate of accidents and near misses is to be upgraded.

Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore is on a private line used by Strathspey Railway's steam locomotives.

Described as the last of its type in Scotland, it is an open crossing with warning signs and lights but no barriers.

Over the years, it has been the scene of collisions and near misses involving cars and trains - including an incident in March this year.

Police Scotland has previously warned of motorists failing to stop as trains approached the crossing.

Half barriers are to be installed as part of a £1.1m upgrade.

The work is a condition of housing developer Scotia Homes’ planning approval to build 75 new homes on a nearby site.

Accessing the new development involves using the crossing.