Some of London's top tourist attractions, including Tower Bridge and the Barbican Centre, could be forced to close as workers strike in a dispute over pay.

About 900 City of London Corporation employees will walk out for 24 hours on 25 May, the GMB union said.

The GMB, which said its members voted for strike action by a 77% majority, wants to see a "return to the negotiating table".

The City of London Corporation said matching pay in line with inflation would necessitate "significant cuts" to services and "considerable" redundancies.