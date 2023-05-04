Preparations are under way across the South East for celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Big screens have been set up in towns and cities across the region to watch the ceremony on Saturday - including in Rochester, Brighton, Ashford and Canterbury.

More than 1,000 Coronation street parties are expected to be held across Kent, Sussex and Surrey on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a party in Cranleigh, Surrey, on Sunday, according to the local parish council.