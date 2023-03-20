Police appeal after man killed in bridge crash
- Published
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was killed when he crashed his car into a bridge in Leicestershire.
Police said officers were called to the scene, in Ratcliffe Road, at 17:20 GMT on Sunday.
The man, who was in his 50s, was driving a white Volkswagen Golf that was travelling from Sileby towards Ratcliffe on the Wreake when the car crashed into a bridge near the A46.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who saw the car before the crash or has any relevant dashcam footage that could assist police has been urged to come forward.