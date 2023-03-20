Detectives are appealing for information after a man was killed when he crashed his car into a bridge in Leicestershire.

Police said officers were called to the scene, in Ratcliffe Road, at 17:20 GMT on Sunday.

The man, who was in his 50s, was driving a white Volkswagen Golf that was travelling from Sileby towards Ratcliffe on the Wreake when the car crashed into a bridge near the A46.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.