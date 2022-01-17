Taxi fares in Guernsey are increasing by 3% following a public consultation.

The rise in fares came into effect from Monday, the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure confirmed.

The minimum fare will remain at £4.50 and the 20p baggage charge will not be increased.

Taxi fares in the island have not increased since January 2020.

It was agreed with the Taxi Federation in 2021 not to implement the annual increase in charges, so the current increase was a combination of the last two years, officials said.

The rise of 3.34% had taken into account taxi operating costs and earnings, they added.

Based on tariffs, dependent on the number of passengers and time of day, a two-mile journey for tariff one will increase by 20p, from £7.10 to £7.30.