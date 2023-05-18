Wimborne vehicle fires: Neighbours rally to support family
Neighbours are supporting a family whose car was destroyed and flat damaged in a night of 13 vehicle fires.
Cars and vans were set alight in Wimborne and Poole from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday.
Ruth and her two daughters had to flee their flat after fire spread from their car.
Neighbours have given clothes, shoes and set up a an online appeal for the family who had only moved into the flat a few days before the fire.
Ruth, 50, a pastoral support worker at a school, said: "I have been really grateful for the help. Had it not been for the support I don't know what we would have done.
"It all happened so quickly - my neighbour woke me and my children up, we opened the front door, which is inches away from our car, and the engine and front of the car was alight.
"We had seconds to get out - my girls were in their bare feet in their pyjamas... we just squeezed past the car and ran."
She added her daughters, Sophia, 14, and Katherine, 12, were "still unpacking their things" having moved back to the area from the north of England.
"So many people have come forward. The girls had no school uniforms, no shoes nothing... people have been so generous," she said.
"I've had to borrow a car to get to work it just impacts every aspect of your life, your work, school it's your worst nightmare."
While her car was insured, she said having just moved into the flat days before she had yet to set up her contents insurance.
She said her flat had been boarded up by the fire service while structural checks were carried out.
The family have been taken in by friends while they wait to see if they can move back into the flat.
Dorset Police said a local man in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of arson, had been released on police bail as the investigation continues.
Dorset Police has renewed an appeal for images from home CCTV or doorbell cameras.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said about 65 calls came into its service control centre, received via 999, about the fires.
The roads with reported vehicle fires were Wentworth Drive, Oakley Hill, Oakley Road, Merley Ways, Stour Walk, New Borough Road, Grove Road and Leigh Road.
