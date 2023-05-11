A "perfect storm" has led to a shortage of childcare provision in Jersey which is preventing women from joining the workforce, a charity has said.

Since the pandemic, the number of qualified nannies in the island has dropped from 60 to 37, the Childcare Trust said.

Meanwhile, nursery closures and issues around recruitment have also led to a shortage of places, it added.

Charity director Fiona Vacher said Jersey's waiting list for childcare had gone "off the scale".

She added: "This is impacting on women's ability to join the workforce.

"We are forever speaking to parents who are desperate beyond belief to get their child into nursery."

Ms Vacher said "a few nurseries" had closed, leading to a reduction in places across the private sector.

Combined with higher demand and a diminishing childcare workforce, she said it was a "perfect storm".