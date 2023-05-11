Childcare shortage 'impacting women's ability to work'
- Published
A "perfect storm" has led to a shortage of childcare provision in Jersey which is preventing women from joining the workforce, a charity has said.
Since the pandemic, the number of qualified nannies in the island has dropped from 60 to 37, the Childcare Trust said.
Meanwhile, nursery closures and issues around recruitment have also led to a shortage of places, it added.
Charity director Fiona Vacher said Jersey's waiting list for childcare had gone "off the scale".
She added: "This is impacting on women's ability to join the workforce.
"We are forever speaking to parents who are desperate beyond belief to get their child into nursery."
Ms Vacher said "a few nurseries" had closed, leading to a reduction in places across the private sector.
Combined with higher demand and a diminishing childcare workforce, she said it was a "perfect storm".
Ms Vacher added: "We know that parents are phoning nurseries before babies are born and we know that parents are finding it difficult to find availability of childcare."
The charity finds 100 nursery places for two to three year olds every year, Ms Vacher said.
She added: "So we have first hand experience of the challenge to find nursery places with parents.
"We are also dealing directly with nurseries and those nurseries don't have spaces."
It comes after Durrell's Cheeky Monkeys nursery said it was hoping to expand so it can offer more places, with a recruitment drive for four more members of staff.