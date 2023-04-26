Police renew witness call over biker crash death
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash on the west coast of the Isle of Man to come forward.
Paul George Taylor, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after his bike collided with another vehicle on the Kirk Michael to Peel coast road on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Taylor, of Port Erin, had been travelling towards Peel when the head-on crash happened at about 13:00 BST.
Insp Neil Craig urged anyone in the area at the time of the collision who had not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle had been treated at Noble’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The road between the Switchback and Reayrt Aalin was closed for more than seven hours while investigations into the crash were carried out.
