Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash on the west coast of the Isle of Man to come forward.

Paul George Taylor, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after his bike collided with another vehicle on the Kirk Michael to Peel coast road on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Taylor, of Port Erin, had been travelling towards Peel when the head-on crash happened at about 13:00 BST.

Insp Neil Craig urged anyone in the area at the time of the collision who had not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.