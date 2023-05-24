Two not guilty of murdering ambulance worker
Two people have been cleared of the murder of an ambulance worker who was hit by a van outside a pub.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died and another man was injured in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn, Cramlington, Northumberland, on 1 April.
David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, and Shannon Wooden, 28, of Patterdale House, Blyth, denied murder and attempted murder, and their not guilty pleas were accepted.
Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, has also denied both charges and will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 3 October.
After the not guilty pleas were entered, Judge Penny Moreland said: "The Crown offer no evidence and invite me to enter not guilty verdicts.
"Those verdicts will be entered."
Care assistant Mr Flanighan had worked for the North East Ambulance Service for 29 years at Ashington and Blucher stations and had two sons.
