Swimmers with dementia complete 30km challenge
A group of people with dementia have completed a 30km (18 miles) swim challenge in Jersey.
The Dementia Jersey Splash Chat group started in January in a bid to "add a challenge element" to their group swim sessions.
Dementia Jersey, which supports the group of 14 swimmers, said they had averaged about 2km (1.2 miles) per week.
Interim CEO Wendy Buckley said it was a "fantastic achievement".
She said: "We’ve had 14 members and volunteers swimming weekly, ably supported by the occupational therapists, who have all enjoyed participating in this unique challenge, which has been great to be part of.
“Swimming can be a great way to keep active and socialise, helping people with dementia live well for longer."
