The future of a summer music festival has been secured after councillors approved its licence.

The organisers of Slades Fest, near Godalming, had applied for a licence to sell alcohol until 05:00 and to increase its capacity to 1,500.

The plans received 31 formal objections, with some people complaining about noise and public nuisance.

Waverley District Council voted on Tuesday to unanimously approve the licence, with some additional conditions on the sale of alcohol.