Couple fined for breeding dogs without a licence
A couple have been ordered to pay more then £24,000 for breeding dogs without a licence at their home in Derbyshire.
Shaun and Susan Hunt from Sutton Lane, Hilton, were sentenced at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The pair had been warned by South Derbyshire District Council in July 2019 but continued to operate.
Officers found 19 dogs - including two litters of puppies - in conditions that were not fit for purpose when they searched the property in November 2021.
Mr and Mrs Hunt, aged 63 and 55, had previously been told to stop breeding and warned of the consequences if they did not.
Susan Hunt was also told to undertake a series of works to make the kennels fit for the animals.
However, evidence was obtained that suggested they had continued selling litters of puppies and minimal improvements to conditions had been made.
The Hunts pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a dog breeding establishment without a licence.
They were each fined £10,000 and ordered to pay a £1,000 victim surcharge, as well as £1,089.85 prosecution costs.
Councillor Stephen Taylor, from South Derbyshire District Council, said: “This sentence sends out a strong message - if you're breeding dogs or thinking of doing so, please check all the relevant legislation first."
