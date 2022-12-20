Life sentence for man who murdered teenager Cameron Reilly
A man has received a life sentence for murdering an 18-year-old student whose body was found in a field in the Republic of Ireland four years ago.
Cameron Reilly had been out drinking with friends in Dunleer, County Louth, on the night of 25 May 2018, hours before he was killed by Aaron Connolly.
The teenager died from asphyxiation from pressure to his neck.
Twenty-three-year-old Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury earlier in December.
During the sentencing hearing, Mr Reilly's uncle Darren Flanagan read a victim impact statement on behalf of their family.
He described the teenager as a "gentle, quiet boy who was a joy to be around".
'Forever 18'
Mr Flanagan recalled that on the morning of his death, they heard a body had been found and their initial thought was: "God help the poor family."
"Little did we know that we were the family."
He said Mr Reilly "was so much more than a name in the media".
"He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin and he deserves to be remembered for that.
"Our beautiful boy, forever 18."
During the trial, the jury was told Mr Reilly had been drinking with friends in a field and Connolly was among the group.
The group left about midnight to get food from a takeaway.
It was alleged that Connolly and Mr Reilly later returned to the field, where the teenager's body was found the following morning.
DNA evidence
The jury was told he had died violently.
After his arrest, Connolly claimed that he and Mr Reilly had gone their separate ways at the end of the night.
However, Connolly's DNA was found on the teenager's body.
On the day this evidence was due to be put before the jury, Connolly admitted there had been sexual activity between them.
But he insisted that the student was still alive when he left him.
A prosecution barrister accused Connolly of lying from the beginning of the investigation to the end.
The jury returned a guilty verdict on 15 December and on Tuesday, Connolly was handed a life sentence for the murder.
In the victim impact statement, the teenager's uncle said the family's "nightmare" would not end with the conclusion of the trial.
"We were served a life sentence when he was taken away from us," Mr Flanagan added.