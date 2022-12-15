Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by car
A cyclist in her 70s suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to London Road in Retford at about 10:15 GMT on Wednesday after reports of a road traffic collision.
It happened close to the Lidl supermarket, the force added.
The woman was taken by air ambulance to hospital where she remains.
Several roads have been closed while police investigate.
The force is calling on motorists who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with dashcam footage.